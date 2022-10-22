PKL: Bengaluru posts stunning comeback victory

BENGALURU: Bengaluru Bulls produced a comeback of epic proportions to defeat U Mumba 42-32 in the Pro Kabaddi League Season 9 at the Kanteerava Indoor Stadium here on Saturday.
Youngster Bharat led Bengaluru’s charge by racking up 16 raid points while Vikash Kandola was the second-best scorer for the ‘home team’ with eight points (7 raid points and 1 tackle point). Guman Singh bagged 11 points for U Mumba, which capitulated in the second half.
Bulls was behind by 13 (11-24) points at the half-time break. However, Bengaluru turned the match around in stunning fashion. Jaipur Pink Panthers thrashed Telugu Titans 51-27, thanks to match-winning contributions from Arjun Deshwal (12 raid points), Rahul Chaudhari (8 raid points) and Sahul Kumar (7 tackle points).
Rakesh (18 raid points) came up with a spectacular performance as Gujarat Giants defeated Haryana Steelers 42-38. Meetu Sharma earned 16 raid points for Haryana, but his effort went in vain.
RESULTS: U Mumba 32 lost to Bengaluru Bulls 42; Jaipur Pink Panthers 51 bt Telugu Titans 27; Gujarat Giants 42 bt Haryana Steelers 38
