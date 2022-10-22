Mathivanan bags seven-wicket haul

CHENNAI: Left-arm spinner M Mathivanan (7/23) bagged a sensational seven-wicket haul as Standard CC crushed Mugappair CC by 168 runs in the TNCA Thiruvallur DCA League Championship 2021-22 First Division match that was held recently. Besides Mathivanan, R Ram Arvindh (80) impressed for Standard.

BRIEF SCORES:First Division: Standard CC 269/7 in 45 overs (R Ram Arvindh 80, IS Akash 55, S Sudhan Sanjeevi Kandepan 46, R Aditya Rishi 31, R Divakar 4/90) bt Mugappair CC 101 in 24.1 overs (M Vishal 28, M Mathivanan 7/23