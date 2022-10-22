AUS vs NZ: Australia won the toss and opts to field

HOBART: Australia captain Aaron Finch won the toss and decided to field against New Zealand in the 13thmatch of the T20 World Cup, 2022 on Saturday.

Australia XI: David Warner, Aaron Finch (capt), Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Tim David, Matthew Wade (wk), Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood

New Zealand XI: Finn Allen, Devon Conway (wk), Kane Williamson (capt), Glenn Phillips, Mark Chapman, Jimmy Neesham, Mitchell Santner, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee, Lockie Ferguson, Trent Boult