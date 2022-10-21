WI ELIMINATED: Ireland defeats Nicholas Pooran-led team

HOBART: Ireland sprang the biggest upset of the T20 World Cup 2022, eliminating two-time champion the West Indies with a stunning nine-wicket victory that also sealed its Super 12 stage berth here on Friday.

Veteran opener Paul Stirling smashed an unbeaten 66 from 48 balls (6 fours, 2 sixes) to seal the chase with 15 balls to spare, after leg-spinner Gareth Delany’s career-best figures of 4-0-16-3 restricted the Nicholas Pooran-led West Indies to 146 for five. Playing in its seventh T20 World Cup, Ireland has qualified for the second round for the second time, following its progression to the Super 8 phase in England back in 2009.

West Indies, which is the most successful team of the T20 World Cup having won the titles in 2012 and 2016, thus cut a sorry figure, crashing out of the group stage with just one win from three matches. Opting to bat on Friday, West Indies had Brendon King steering its ship with an unbeaten 62 (48 balls, 6 fours, 1 six) after the team stumbled against the spin duo of Delany and Simi Singh (1/11).

Delany, in particular, was brilliant as he bowled a tight line and length. Stirling then provided a fitting end as he blasted six fours and two maximums in his unconquered innings, with Ireland overhauling the target in 17.3 overs.

BRIEF SCORES: West Indies 146/5 in 20 overs (B King 62*, G Delany 3/16) lost to Ireland 150/1 in 17.5 overs (P Stirling 66*, L Tucker 45*)

Zimbabwe into Super 12 for first time

Zimbabwe made it to the Super 12 stage of the T20 World Cup for the first time after an easy five-wicket win over Scotland in a Group B match in Hobart.

Zimbabwe (4 points) topped Group B with the victory as it joined India, Pakistan, South Africa, Bangladesh and the Netherlands in Super 12 Group 2. For Scotland (2 points), it was the end of its campaign after the loss.

Pacer Tendai Chatara led a spectacular bowling show with figures of 4-1-14-2 as Zimbabwe restricted Scotland to a below-par 132 for six. Chatara, who, on the day, became the first player from Zimbabwe to pick up 50-plus wickets in T20 Internationals, checked the run flow with his accurate bowling.

Left-arm pace bowler Richard Ngarava (2/28) also impressed as Scotland never managed to get going after captain Richie Berrington opted to bat.

In reply, Zimbabwe cantered home in 18.3 overs with its star all-rounder Sikandar Raza slamming a 23-ball 40, a knock that was studded with three fours and two sixes. Raza earlier chipped in with 1/20 with his off-spin to be adjudged the ‘Man of the Match’.

Zimbabwe captain and opener Craig Ervine top-scored with a patient 58 (54 balls, 6 fours) after the team was reduced to seven for two.

BRIEF SCORES: Scotland 132/6 in 20 overs (G Munsey 54, T Chatara 2/14, R Ngarava 2/28) lost to Zimbabwe 133/5 in 18.3 overs (C Ervine 58, S Raza 40, J Davey 2/16)