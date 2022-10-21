T20 World Cup: West Indies won the toss and chose to bat

HOBART: West Indies won the toss and opt to bowl against Ireland
West Indies XI: Rovman Powell, Obed McCoy, Shamarh Brooks, Odean Smith, Nicholas Pooran (c & wk), Jason Holder, Evin Lewis, Alzarri Joseph, Johnson Charles, Akeal Hosein, Kyle Mayers
Ireland XI: George Dockrell, Joshua Little, Curtis Campher, Barry McCarthy, Harry Tector, Simi Singh, Lorcan Tucker (wk), Gareth Delany, Andrew Balbirnie (c), Mark Adair, Paul Stirling
Visit news.dtnext.in to explore our interactive epaper!
Download the DT Next app for more exciting features!
Click here for iOS
Click here for Android