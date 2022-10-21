Sports

T20 World Cup: West Indies won the toss and chose to bat

West Indies won the toss and opt to bowl against Ireland
HOBART: West Indies won the toss and opt to bowl against Ireland

West Indies XI: Rovman Powell, Obed McCoy, Shamarh Brooks, Odean Smith, Nicholas Pooran (c & wk), Jason Holder, Evin Lewis, Alzarri Joseph, Johnson Charles, Akeal Hosein, Kyle Mayers

Ireland XI: George Dockrell, Joshua Little, Curtis Campher, Barry McCarthy, Harry Tector, Simi Singh, Lorcan Tucker (wk), Gareth Delany, Andrew Balbirnie (c), Mark Adair, Paul Stirling

