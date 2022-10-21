T20 World Cup: Scotland won the toss and chose to bat

HOBART: Scotland won the toss and opt to bowl against Zimbabwe
Scotland XI:George Munsey, Calum MacLeod, Michael Jones, Richie Berrington (c), Michael Leask, Matthew Cross (wk), Craig Wallace, Brad Wheal, Safyaan Sharif, Mark Watt, Chris Greaves
Zimbabwe XI: Wessly Madhevere, Regis Chakabva (c & wk), Tony Munyonga, Sean Williams, Sikandar Raza, Milton Shumba, Ryan Burl, Luke Jongwe, Richard Ngarava, Tendai Chatara, Blessing Muzarabani
