Rain may lead to curtailed Indo-Pak match

MELBOURNE: The marquee clash between India and Pakistan may have an anti-climactic end as ‘rain gods’ threaten to play spoilsport during the Super 12 clash of the T20 World Cup on Sunday.

According to local Met department, there is 80 to 90 per cent chance of rainfall, volume of which could be between 1 mm to 5 mm.There is also prediction of thunderstorm, which is, however, a lowly 13 per cent.

On Friday evening, there was sharp spell of shower in Melbourne and something like this on Sunday could spell doom for the cricket fans. However, the locals, who have a fair idea about change of weather, are confident that even if the heavens open up, there could still be a curtailed match.

The MCG is expected to be full house with at least 85 to 90 per cent Indian fans and a no-match situation will simply break their hearts. It is not the first time that an India versus Pakistan T20 World Cup match has been threatened by rain.

In 2016, the two neighbouring countries played at the Eden Gardens and a sharp spell of evening showers and puddles of water in the outfield was a huge concern.

However, the revamped drainage system at the Eden did the trick. If such a situation arises, the Victoria’s state cricket body is well equipped with enough resources to handle the situation.

Since the advertisement revenue generated for this game surpasses all other games, the broadcasters incur losses if an India-Pakistan match is not held. In such a scenario, Victoria body might have to refund full price of tickets as per terms and conditions.

Toss-up between Axar and Ashwin for second spinner’s slot

Axar Patel enjoyed an intense net session under the watchful eyes of coach Rahul Dravid but his spot is still not certain in India’s playing eleven since Pakistan is likely to have three left-handers on Sunday. The India team has not had a settled eleven in the last one year, either due to workload management or because of injuries to players.

Friday’s practice session could not be a definitive indicator as to what will be the final playing eleven as most of the senior players opted to rest on the day. But skipper Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav and Hardik Pandya are certainties and Dinesh Karthik on current form is ahead of Rishabh Pant.

Axar is the most consistent spinner on view, but the Pakistan top-order has southpaws Fakhar Zaman, Mohammed Nawaz and Khushdil Shah. Ravichandran Ashwin’s experience cannot be overlooked because of the variations he brings to the table. Yuzvendra Chahal, as of now, looks to be the first choice spinner and on bigger Australia grounds with huge side boundaries, wrist spinners are a must.

The pace troika looks settled with Mohammed Shami hitting the straps alongside Arshdeep Singh and Bhuvneshwar Kumar as Harshal Patel, on current form, is unlikely to be selected.