Rajesh smashes six maximums in an over

CHENNAI: S Rajesh Kumar smashed six maximums in an over during his match-winning knock of 106 (42 balls, 3 fours, 13 sixes) as Universal CC defeated Frankworrell CC by 130 runs in the TNCA Thiruvallur DCA League Championship Fourth Division.

Rajesh smacked nine sixes off his last 11 deliveries to put on an exhibition. In another Fourth Division match, Atul Kumar Dwivedi (5/39) picked up a five-wicket haul but his effort was not enough since SRF RC went down to Stag CC by 15 runs. Meanwhile, in a Third Division contest, medium pacer V Ajay (6/41) bagged six wickets to help Parthasarathy MCC get the better of Lucas TVS RC by six wickets.

BRIEF SCORES: First Division: Thiruthani CC 92 in 33.5 overs (SG Karneeswaran 3/17, R Sathish Kumar 4/8) lost to Ambattur CC 96/3 in 23 overs (SL Lawrence Nova 34*, C Jai Ganesh 29); Classic CC 94 in 31 overs (P Dinesh Kumar 4/14) lost to Korattur CC 96 for 1 in 13 overs (R Ramkumar 66*).

Second Division: Seshadhri MCC 161/7 in 30 overs (M Dinesh Veda Guru 70, A Sumanth 29, Abhinav B Davey 3/46) lost to Ebenezer CA 162/6 in 29.1 overs (A Vignesh 62); United CC 199/7 in 30 overs (A Murali 72, E Surendar 56, S Sai Bharath 3/27) lost to SRIHER RC 201/9 in 30 overs (S Sourav 76, S Sai Bharath 39(, M Mani Bharathi 38, M Santhosh 4/52).

Third Division: Sri Vaishnavi CC 195/7 in 30 overs (MP Victor Emmanuel 34, D Ganesh 36, E Sivakumar 30, R Vijay 29, V Poovendhan 3/57) bt Jaya Education Group RC 114 in 25 overs (RS Selva Ganesan 3/35, AS Rishith Adhavan 3/19); Lucas TVS RC 161 in 28.3 overs (P Dhanapal 53, U Vinoth Kannan 25, S Karthik 32, V Ajay 6/41) lost to Parthasarathy MCC 164/4 in 26.3 overs (M Mohammed Asad Tanish 52, S Mohanraj 49*).

Fourth Division: Stag CC 198 in 28.4 overs (G Vijaya Kumar 67, M Santhosh 37, B Anbumani 31, Atul Kumar Dwivedi 5/39) bt SRF RC 183 in 22.5 overs (A Saravanan 79, K Vishwanath 29, M Magimai Doss 4/38, G Vijaya Kumar 4/68); Universal CC 266/5 in 30 overs (S Gowtham Raj 82, K Balakumar 25, S Rajesh Kumar 106, R Veeramani 37*) bt Frankworrell CC 136/7 in 30 overs (R Tamil Azhagan 43, A Manikandan 31, GD Dhanakoti 3/30, K Nagaraj 3/26)