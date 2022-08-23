Indian men's volleyball team wins bronze in Asian U-18 C'ship

TEHRAN: India defeated South Korea 3-2 to finish third and claim the bronze medal in the 2022 Asian Boys' U18 Volleyball Championship here on Monday.

India, who had lost 0-3 to hosts Iran in the semifinals, overcame South Korea in the hard-fought encounter, winning 25-20, 25-21, 26-28, 19-25, 15-12.

The 2007 runners-up India, who finished second behind Japan in Pool B, defeated Chinese Taipei 3-1 in the quarterfinals of the eight-team competition.

This was the title bronze medal in this competition for India won their lone title in 2003 when they hosted the event in Visakhapatnam.