Competitive draw for Chennai Open WTA

Elise Mertens, the 26-year old Belgian, is a versatile tennis player, was a singles semifinalist at the Australian Open in 2018, ranked no.1 in doubles in the major part of 2022 and winner of Doubles title at the 2019 US Open and 2021 Australian Open, and Wimbledon Championships. She will be a force to reckon with in both singles and doubles.

Caroline Garcia from France has been as high as no. 4 in singles in 2018 and ranked 2 in doubles in 2016. She is a singles Quarter finalist at the French Open in 2017 and two-time major champion in Doubles, having won the French Open women’s Doubles title in 2016 and 2022.