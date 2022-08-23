Competitive draw for Chennai Open WTA

CHENNAI: Reaffirming its status as the sporting hub of the country, Chennai will soon play host to another global event with the inaugural WTA 250 International Women's Tennis Tournament that starts from September 12. The said event comes close on the heels of the recently concluded World Chess Olympiad and the Chennai Open Golf that is currently under way.
The list of participating players of the Chennai Open WTA 250 which was published by WTA on August 16 will ensure a highly competitive tournament.
The top seed of the tournament is Alison Riske Amritraj, the 32-year old from USA, currently ranked 29 in the world who reached a career high Singles ranking of 18 in 2019. She is married to Stephen, son of Anand Amritraj and should be the favorite amongst the crowd here.
Elise Mertens, the 26-year old Belgian, is a versatile tennis player, was a singles semifinalist at the Australian Open in 2018, ranked no.1 in doubles in the major part of 2022 and winner of Doubles title at the 2019 US Open and 2021 Australian Open, and Wimbledon Championships. She will be a force to reckon with in both singles and doubles.
Caroline Garcia from France has been as high as no. 4 in singles in 2018 and ranked 2 in doubles in 2016. She is a singles Quarter finalist at the French Open in 2017 and two-time major champion in Doubles, having won the French Open women’s Doubles title in 2016 and 2022.
Visit news.dtnext.in to explore our interactive epaper!
Download the DT Next app for more exciting features!
Click here for iOS
Click here for Android