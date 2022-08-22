SL pacer Chameera ruled out of Asia Cup due to calf injury

PALLEKELE: Sri Lanka's right-arm fast bowler Dushmantha Chameera has been ruled out of the Asia Cup 2022 due to a calf injury.

Chameera sustained the injury during the team practice session. Sri Lanka Cricket announced that Nuwan Thushara will replace Chameera in the 18-man squad.

Chameera's absence will put extra pressure on a young Sri Lankan seam-bowling attack at the Asia Cup.

Their fast-bowling contingent now has Dilshan Madushanka, Pramod Madushan, Asitha Fernando and Matheesha Pathirana.