Sen sails to round of 32, Men's doubles team knocked out

TOKYO: Lakshaya Sen has entered the round of 32 in the BWF World Championships, defeating Hans-Kristian Solberg Vittinghus of Denmark in straight sets while the men's doubles team of Attri Manu and Reddy B.

Sumith were knocked out in a hard-fought match by the Japanese duo of Hiroki Okamura and Mayasuki Onodera. Indian ace shuttler Sen lived up to his reputation and continued his winning run in the BWF World Championships.

He sailed past the Danish player without having to break a sweat in straight sets with a scoreline of 21-12, 21-11 in 35 minutes.

Playing on the main court one, the Indian did not face any challenge from his opponent and won the first set with ease.

He repeated the same in the second set and clinched the match without facing any difficulty.

He will now play in the round of 32, in hopes of winning the tournament. On the other hand, the men's double duo of Attri and Reddy were knocked out in the round of 64 by the Japanese duo of Okamura and Onodera.

The first set was a one-sided affair with the Japanese pair winning it with a scoreline of 21-11. The Indian shuttlers did make a comeback in the second set by winning it with a close margin of 19-21.

However, in the penultimate set, the Japanese pair edged the Indian duo and secured the third set 21-15 thereby winning the match.

Earlier, Indian shuttler B Sai Praneeth crashed out of the ongoing BWF World Championships 2022 after losing to Chou Tien Chen in the first round of the men's singles category on Monday.