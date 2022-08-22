Priyank Panchal to lead India ‘A’ in NZ series

NEW DELHI: Gujarat opener Priyank Panchal is likely to lead India ‘A’ in three four-day ‘Tests’ against New Zealand ‘A’, beginning in Bengaluru on September 1.

The members of the national selection committee, chaired by Chetan Sharma, will be meeting on Monday to announce the red and whiteball ‘A’ teams for the New Zealand series.

Meanwhile, it is learnt that former India captain Ajinkya Rahane’s comeback to competitive cricket will happen in the Duleep Trophy.

Rahane had sustained a groin injury during the Indian Premier League 2022 and undergone intense rehabilitation.

Panchal, who led India ‘A’ in South Africa, is likely to be entrusted with the duty again.

“Panchal is playing for Globe Trotters SC [in the TNCA First Division] in Chennai as he needs practice,” said a Gujarat Cricket Association official.

Hanuma Vihari, who is also playing in the TNCA top division, is likely to be picked and will be the senior-most player in the pack.

The white-ball squad for the New Zealand series will comprise players who are currently in ODI action in Zimbabwe.

The likes of Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ishan Kishan, Sanju Samson, Avesh Khan, Kuldeep Yadav and Shahbaz Ahmed are expected to be picked.