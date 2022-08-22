Du Plessis back with Super Kings family, joins Jo’burg franchise

CHENNAI: Chennai Super Kings Cricket Limited, which owns the Johannesburg franchise in the Cricket South Africa T20 League, on Sunday announced that it has signed five players, including Faf du Plessis, for the inaugural edition.

Besides du Plessis, the franchise has acquired the services of English all-rounder Moeen Ali, Sri Lanka mystery spinner Maheesh Theekshana, Romario Shepherd from the West Indies and the uncapped Gerald Coetzee of South Africa.

While du Plessis turned out for Chennai Super Kings for a number of years, Moeen and Theekshana are part of the four-time Indian Premier League champion’s current squad.

As per CSA’s rules, prior to the auction, each franchise is eligible to recruit four players from the board’s contracted list, including a marquee signing from South Africa. No more than two overseas players can be from the same country/association.

“Faf was the backbone of CSK for the last 10 years. It will be a very good opportunity for Faf to come back and do well as he did with CSK. His experience will be invaluable,” CSKCL CEO KS Viswanathan was quoted as saying in a media release.

“As far as Moeen is concerned, everybody is aware of his potential as an all-rounder in white-ball cricket. Having a spinner of Theekshana’s calibre in South African conditions will be of huge advantage,” added Viswanathan.

“Shepherd is an all-rounder with a lot of promise. Hopefully, he would be a good asset for the team. Coetzee is one of the most consistent upcoming all-rounders from South Africa. With the auction coming up in mid-September, we hope to build a good squad.”

CSK box cricket tourney

Sun TV came up trumps in the Super 7 Box Cricket Tournament for media, which was organised by Chennai Super Kings at the Super Kings Academy in Chennai from Friday to Sunday.

Chennai Super Kings Cricket Limited CEO KS Viswanathan and CSK opening batter C Hari Nishaanth presented the awards.

A total of 18 teams took part in the tournament.