Chelsea no match for Leeds

LEEDS: Leeds United produced a relentless display to earn a 3-0 Premier League victory over Chelsea on Sunday.

In a raucous Elland Road atmosphere, two goals in five first-half minutes saw the host race into a 2-0 lead with Chelsea, which finished with 10 men, unable to cope with the intensity.

The opener came after a monumental error from visiting goalkeeper Edouard Mendy, allowing Brenden Aaronson in to score his first Premier League goal on 33 minutes.

Rodrigo then headed in his fourth goal of the season to make it 2-0. There was no letting up from Leeds as it put the match to bed with a 69th-minute third goal through Jack Harrison.

Chelsea’s close-season signing Kalidou Koulibaly was sent off late on.

“We scored an own goal and conceded from a set piece,” Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel said.

“The defeat has nothing to do with pressing, nothing to do with running less kilometres and nothing to do with the style of Leeds. We were able to be the better team. But then it was 0-2 and our body language was not like how it was in the last match (against Tottenham Hotspur in the 2-2 draw),” added Tuchel.

In what was an exciting match, defending champion Manchester City came back from two goals down to play out a 3-3 draw against host Newcastle United. The home team had conceded an early opener, but had roared into a 3-1 lead by the 54th minute.

RESULTS: Leeds United 3 (B Aaronsen 33, Rodrigo 37, J Harrison 69) bt Chelsea 0; Newcastle United 3 (M Almiron 28, C Wilson 39, K Trippier 54) drew with Manchester City 3 (I Gundogan 5, E Haaland 60, Bernardo 64)

Real crushes Celta Vigo

Defending champion Real Madrid got its second consecutive win of the La Liga season with a comfortable 4-1 victory at Celta Vigo on Saturday. Luka Modric, 36, showed his everlasting value on the pitch by scoring a brilliant goal and assisting Vinicius for another.

RESULT: Celta Vigo 1 (I Aspas 23 (P)) lost to Real Madrid 4 (K Benzema 14 (P), L Modric 42, Vinicius Jr 56, F Valverde 66)