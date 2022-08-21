Terrific trio: SK Anritha, M Sabrina & MU Poojashrini

CHENNAI: Their numbers do not tell the entire story. The teenage trio of SK Anritha, M Sabrina and MU Poojashrini has been punching above its weight by competing in the ongoing TNCA Thiruvallur DCA League Championship 2021-22.

Anritha, Sabrina and Poojashrini are the only women – all three technically girls – to have made at least one appearance in the ongoing season. What makes their participating startling? The fact that only eight women have played a competitive fixture across divisions in the well-run Thiruvallur Championship, which is open to everyone above 13 years of age.

While leg-spinner Anritha turns out for Fourth Division outfit Frankworrell CC, wicketkeeper-batter Sabrina and left-arm pace bowler Poojashrini represent Second Division team Seshadhri MCC.

Anritha is in her second season – she first played in 2019-20 – with Sabrina and Poojashrini making their debut in the league.

They are undoubtedly new kids on the block, but the three young players, in a recent telephonic conversation with DT Next, said that they have started adapting to the challenges of men’s cricket. “I am able to play my natural game; there are no restrictions. I am able to bowl freely,” said Anritha.

“Initially, I had a bit of fear and struggled with my batting (referring to playing against men in the Thiruvallur Championship). I missed a few balls. I took some time to settle down. After connecting some balls, I found my rhythm and played better. I feel that I will play even better in the future,” explained Sabrina.

On her part, Poojashrini said: “I have played with and against boys in age-group cricket, so it helped. There was fear at the start but as days passed by, I got the confidence, thanks to my teammates who have been encouraging me since the beginning.”