Shaheen Afridi out of Asia Cup

DUBAI: In a huge blow to Pakistan, star pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi has been ruled out of the upcoming Asia Cup with injury.

Afridi has been advised 4-6 weeks rest by the Pakistan Cricket Board’s medical advisory committee, the board said in a statement on Saturday. Shaheen Afridi will also miss Pakistan’s home series against England.

The left-arm pacer had suffered a right knee ligament injury while fielding during the first Test against Sri Lanka in Galle.