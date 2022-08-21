Sanjay Yadav stars in MRC ‘A’ win

CHENNAI: Riding on Sanjay Yadav’s match-haul of 10 for 148, defending champion MRC ‘A’ defeated Globe Trotters by six wickets in the TNCA First Division League here on Saturday.

After bowling out Trotters for 154 in its second innings, MRC ‘A’ chased down its target of 95 in 26.2 overs with B Anirudh Sitaram unbeaten on 45.