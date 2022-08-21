Sanjay Yadav stars in MRC ‘A’ win
CHENNAI: Riding on Sanjay Yadav’s match-haul of 10 for 148, defending champion MRC ‘A’ defeated Globe Trotters by six wickets in the TNCA First Division League here on Saturday.
After bowling out Trotters for 154 in its second innings, MRC ‘A’ chased down its target of 95 in 26.2 overs with B Anirudh Sitaram unbeaten on 45.
Elsewhere, Robin Bist’s unbeaten 173 helped Nelson take the first innings lead against Sea Hawks. Resuming from its overnight score of 139 for five, Nelson found its saviours in centurions Bist and Maan K Bafna who scored an identical 173 as the duo added 241 runs for the sixth wicket. This is Bafna’s maiden ton in the TNCA league, while Bist scored his third consecutive century.
Brief scores: Vijay 138 & 237 in 74.5 overs (R Sai Kishore 59, Adithya Ganesh 56, Satyajeet Bachhav 4/56) bt Alwarpet 212 & 90 in 32.1 overs (Sandeep Warrier 4/15) Points: Vijay 6; Alwarpet 0. Sea Hawks 496 drew with Nelson 464 in 128 overs (Maan K. Bafna 173, GH Vihari 40, Robin Bist 173*, M Silambarasan 5/103) Sea Hawks 5 ; Nelson 1. Grand Slam 5; Jolly Rovers 1. MCC 167 & 270 in 83.3 overs (Tushar Raheja 54, Priyam Garg 74, A Sumesh 65, M Abhinav 3/62, V Arun Kumar 3/68) drew with UFCC (T Nagar) 90 & 118 for seven in 56 overs (Aditya Sarvate 3/32) MCC 5; UFCC 1. Globe Trotters 265 & 154 in 50.4 overs (Priyank Panchal 51, R Sanjay Yadav 6/58) lost to MRC ‘A’ 325 & 98 for four in 26.2 overs (B Anirudh Sitaram 45*, S Ajith Ram 3/39) MRC ‘A’ 6; Globe Trotters 0
