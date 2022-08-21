Praveen said the AFC should have allowed his club to take part in the championships as the players had left for the tournament before the ban came into effect.

Sports Gokulam not playing in AFC Women’s Club Championships Gokulam, the Indian Women’s League champion, was to play against home side Sogdiana-W in Qarshi on August 23 and against Bam Khatoon FC of Iran in its next round-robin match on August 26.