SA completes innings defeat of England in 1st Test
LONDON: England was given a reality check in its new era under Ben Stokes as the team fell to defeat by South Africa by an innings and 12 runs inside three days in the first Test at Lord’s on Friday.
After taking a lead of 161 runs into the second innings, the Proteas dismissed England for 149 in 37.4 overs and went 1-0 ahead in the three-match series.
Under new captain Stokes and head coach Brendon McCullum, England had swept New Zealand 3-0 in June and also beaten India in a Test in July by taking an aggressive approach to its batting.
That did not work against South Africa and its hostile pace attack. England lost its 20 wickets in the match in a total of 82.4 overs.
The South Africans resumed on 289 for seven on Day 3 and were bowled out for 326 after an hour’s play. England did not even make it to tea.
The second Test starts Thursday in Manchester.
BRIEF SCORES: England 165 & 149 in 37.4 overs (A Nortje 3/47) lost to South Africa 326 in 89.1 overs (S Erwee 73, M Jansen 48, D Elgar 47, K Maharaj 41, S Broad 3/71, B Stokes 3/71)
