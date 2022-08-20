Sarvate earns 7-wicket haul; Kavin hits unbeaten double ton
CHENNAI: Left-arm spinner Aditya Sarvate (7/20) scalped seven wickets for just 20 runs as Madras CC bowled UFCC (T Nagar) out for a paltry 90 on the second day of the TNCA First Division 2022-23 match at the MA Chidambaram Stadium here on Friday.
At the CPT-IP (Turf) Ground, left-arm orthodox bowler Rajwinder Singh (6/21) bagged six wickets in the first innings while off-spinner L Sathyannaarayan (5/48) earned five in the second to help India Pistons CC defeat Swaraj CC by an innings and 96 runs.
Meanwhile, Grand Slam CC opening batter R Kavin remained unbeaten on 257 (414 balls, 30 fours, 3 sixes), a knock that took his team to 441 against Jolly Rovers CC.
Offie Jalaj Saxena (5/127) was the pick of the Jolly Rovers bowlers with five wickets, which included a hat-trick. Vijay CC captain J Kousik (3/4) also picked up a hat-trick, against Alwarpet CC.
At the Wahe Guru ‘A’ Ground, U Mukilesh (114 off 155 balls, 16 fours, 2 sixes) and S Swaminathan (112 off 197 balls, 13 fours) struck a century each for Sea Hawks CC while left-arm spinner Swapnil Singh (5/130) secured five wickets for Nelson SC.
Elsewhere, M Affan Khader (104 off 205 balls, 15 fours) and Sanvir Singh (102 off 135 balls, 13 fours, 3 sixes) propelled MRC ‘A’ to 325 against Globe Trotters SC.
BRIEF SCORES: At Guru Nanak College Ground: Vijay CC 138 & 164/5 in 52 overs (R Sai Kishore 59*, Adithya Ganesh 50*, Satyajeet Bachhav 3/34) vs Alwarpet CC 212 in 76.4 overs (P Shijit Chandran 87*, J Kousik 3/4, Sandeep Warrier 3/38)At Wahe Guru ‘A’ Ground: Sea Hawks CC 496 in 133.1 overs (R Sanjay 104, RS Mokit Hariharan 65, U Mukilesh 114, S Swaminathan 112, Swapnil Singh 5/130) vs Nelson SC 139/5 in 45 overs (Maan Bafna 56*, Hanuma Vihari 40)At IIT-M Chemplast Ground: Grand Slam CC 441 in 149.2 overs (L Suryapprakash 61, R Kavin 257*, S Lokeshwar 43, Jalaj Saxena 5/127) vs Jolly Rovers CC 152/2 in 35 overs (B Sai Sudharsan 80, Baba Aparajith 56*)At CPT-IP (Turf) Ground: India Pistons CC 301 bt Swaraj CC 66 in 24.5 overs (Rajwinder Singh 6/21, Karan Kaila 3/8) & (following on) 139 in 43.3 overs (L Sathyannaarayan 5/48, Karan Kaila 3/56). Points: Pistons 6; Swaraj 0At MA Chidambaram Stadium: Madras CC 167 & 188/7 in 52 overs (Tushar Raheja 52*, Priyam Garg 74) vs UFCC (T Nagar) 90 in 38.3 overs (Aditya Sarvate 7/20, V Yudheeswaran 3/35)At SSN College Ground: Globe Trotters SC 265 & 15/0 in 7 overs vs MRC ‘A’ 325 in 91.4 overs (M Affan Khader 104, Sanvir Singh 102, Sanjay Yadav 61, S Ajith Ram 3/76, Akshay V Srinivasan 3/27)
