Sarvate earns 7-wicket haul; Kavin hits unbeaten double ton

Meanwhile, Grand Slam CC opening batter R Kavin remained unbeaten on 257 (414 balls, 30 fours, 3 sixes), a knock that took his team to 441 against Jolly Rovers CC.

Offie Jalaj Saxena (5/127) was the pick of the Jolly Rovers bowlers with five wickets, which included a hat-trick. Vijay CC captain J Kousik (3/4) also picked up a hat-trick, against Alwarpet CC.