Jhulan Goswami back in ODI squad for England tour
NEW DELHI: Veteran pace spearhead Jhulan Goswami has made a comeback into the India ODI squad for the tour of England, which also saw Women’s T20 Challenge sensation Kiran Navgire receiving a maiden call-up in the shortest format.
India will be in England on a two-week white-ball tour in September that comprises six white-ball games – three WT20Is and three WODIs.
Jhulan, who will be 40 in three months time, had last played for India at the ODI World Cup in New Zealand in March.
The T20I squad saw the return of Richa Ghosh after being questionably left out of the Commonwealth Games team at the expense of Taniya Bhatia, who has once again regained her place in both the squads.
SQUADS: T20I: Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Smriti Mandhana (vc), Shafali Verma, Deepti Sharma, Pooja Vastrakar, Jemimah Rodrigues, Sneh Rana, Renuka Singh Thakur, Meghna Singh, Radha Yadav, Sabbhineni Meghana, Taniya Bhatia (wk), Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Dayalan Hemalatha, Simran Dil Bahadur, Richa Ghosh (wk) and Kiran Navgire.ODI: Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Smriti Mandhana (vc), Shafali Verma, Sabbhineni Meghana, Deepti Sharma, Taniya Bhatia (wk), Yastika Bhatia (wk), Pooja Vastrakar, Sneh Rana, Renuka Singh Thakur, Meghna Singh, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Harleen Deol, Dayalan Hemalatha, Simran Dil Bahadur, Jhulan Goswami and Jemimah Rodrigues
