Jhulan Goswami back in ODI squad for England tour

India will be in England on a two-week white-ball tour in September that comprises six white-ball games – three WT20Is and three WODIs.

Jhulan, who will be 40 in three months time, had last played for India at the ODI World Cup in New Zealand in March.

The T20I squad saw the return of Richa Ghosh after being questionably left out of the Commonwealth Games team at the expense of Taniya Bhatia, who has once again regained her place in both the squads.