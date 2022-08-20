Jamie Vardy extends contract with Leicester City until 2024

LEICESTER: Striker Jamie Vardy has extended his contract at Leicester City FC until June 2024, the club announced on Saturday.

The 35-year-old, who signed from the then non-league side Fleetwood Town in 2012, has made 387 appearances for Leicester in all competitions and is third on the Club's all-time leading goal scorer list with 164 goals.

He has won the Premier League, FA Cup, Community Shield, and Championship titles with the Foxes and marked 10 years at the club in May this year.

"I'm obviously over the moon. Once I heard it was something the Club was looking at, there was only one thing that was going to happen, and I was going to sign it. The decision was easy," Vardy told LCFC TV.

"I've been here long enough now that I feel like part of the furniture. I think you can see with the way we're trying to play, the way the Club's wanting to go, that it's going to be onwards and upwards.

"To carry on being involved with that, I was over the moon. Now it's all about this season and finishing as high as we can. My legs are still feeling great so I'll carry that on helping the Club as much as I can, whether that's scoring or assisting, that's what I'm here to do," he added.

Vardy, who is one of the leading strikers in world football, was a key figure in the Club's promotion to the top flight in 2013/14, finding the net on 16 occasions. He also played a vital role in the historic escape from relegation upon City's return to the Premier League in 2014/15.

In 2016/17, the forward's crucial away goal against Sevilla in the last-16 of the UEFA Champions League secured City a place in the last eight of the competition, where they were the last-remaining English representative.

In 2019/20, Vardy became the oldest winner of the Premier League Golden Boot, netting 23 goals. In 2020/21, he continued to be a mainstay in the team that won the Emirates FA Cup for the first time in the Club's history, featuring for the Foxes 42 times in all competitions and finding the net on 17 occasions.

The footballer added a further 17 goals in just 33 appearances last term as City won the Community Shield and reached the semi-finals of the UEFA Europa Conference League.

Vardy made his senior England debut in June 2015 in a friendly against the Republic of Ireland, and won 26 caps for his country, scoring seven goals and representing the Three Lions at UEFA Euro 2016 and the 2018 FIFA World Cup.