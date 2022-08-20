Cricket Mydhaan clinches Diamond Lady Champions Trophy
CHENNAI: Akshara Srinivasan smashed an unbeaten 134 (92 balls, 11 fours, 1 six) as Cricket Mydhaan defeated PSCA by 99 runs in the final to clinch the SMCA Diamond Lady Champions Trophy (For Women).
BRIEF SCORES: Final: Cricket Mydhaan 241/3 in 30 overs (Sri Suveedha 69, Akshara Srinivasan 134*) bt PSCA 142 in 30 overs (B Jenitha 41, A Inaaya 29, K Bhavatharani 3/2).
AWARD WINNERS: Player of the final: Akshara Srinivasan (Cricket Mydhaan); Best performer of the final: A Inaaya (PSCA); Player of the tournament: B Jenitha (PSCA); Best batter of the tournament: Akshara Srinivasan (Cricket Mydhaan); Best bowler of the tournament: Trisha Madhu (Cricket Mydhaan); Best fielder of the tournament: Kamalini (AMCA); Emerging player of the tournament: RS Varsha (Cricket Mydhaan)
