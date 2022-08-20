Player of the final was awarded to Akshara Srinivasan.
Player of the final was awarded to Akshara Srinivasan.
Sports

Cricket Mydhaan clinches Diamond Lady Champions Trophy

Cricket Mydhaan defeated PSCA by 99 runs in the final
Dt Next Bureau

CHENNAI: Akshara Srinivasan smashed an unbeaten 134 (92 balls, 11 fours, 1 six) as Cricket Mydhaan defeated PSCA by 99 runs in the final to clinch the SMCA Diamond Lady Champions Trophy (For Women).

BRIEF SCORES: Final: Cricket Mydhaan 241/3 in 30 overs (Sri Suveedha 69, Akshara Srinivasan 134*) bt PSCA 142 in 30 overs (B Jenitha 41, A Inaaya 29, K Bhavatharani 3/2).

AWARD WINNERS: Player of the final: Akshara Srinivasan (Cricket Mydhaan); Best performer of the final: A Inaaya (PSCA); Player of the tournament: B Jenitha (PSCA); Best batter of the tournament: Akshara Srinivasan (Cricket Mydhaan); Best bowler of the tournament: Trisha Madhu (Cricket Mydhaan); Best fielder of the tournament: Kamalini (AMCA); Emerging player of the tournament: RS Varsha (Cricket Mydhaan)

