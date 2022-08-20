Competitive spirit to the fore at Independence Day weekend

Mad as we may appear to the muggles when the tournament season is upon us, we city golfers transform. Gone is the laid-back approach.

Even the friendlies take a different hue. Nobody wants given putts anymore as one has to hole out in a tournament.

The woods and irons are given extra care. Practice sessions take place on a different tempo and the caddies’ criticism of one’s stance or shot strength reach a crescendo.

Of course, there are a few who take every golfing day with equipoise, but even the habitual winners do not rest on their past wins, so prepping goes on in full swing (pun intended).