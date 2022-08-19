Raja, Kavin shine; Sanjay enjoys dream debut

At the IIT-M Chemplast Ground, opening batter R Kavin (160 batting off 277 balls, 18 fours, 2 sixes) smashed an unbeaten hundred to guide Grand Slam CC to 271 for three against Jolly Rovers CC.

Elsewhere, opener D Anchit struck 110 (148 balls, 12 fours, 1 six) as Indians Pistons CC put 301 on the board against Swaraj CC.