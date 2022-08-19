Raja, Kavin shine; Sanjay enjoys dream debut
CHENNAI: Medium pacer M Raja (5/18) scalped five as UFCC (T Nagar) bundled Madras CC out for 167 on the opening day of the TNCA First Division 2022-23 contest at the MA Chidambaram Stadium here on Thursday.
At the IIT-M Chemplast Ground, opening batter R Kavin (160 batting off 277 balls, 18 fours, 2 sixes) smashed an unbeaten hundred to guide Grand Slam CC to 271 for three against Jolly Rovers CC.
Elsewhere, opener D Anchit struck 110 (148 balls, 12 fours, 1 six) as Indians Pistons CC put 301 on the board against Swaraj CC.
Meanwhile, Sea Hawks CC opening batter R Sanjay enjoyed a dream debut by scoring 104 (139 balls, 16 fours). Thanks to Sanjay’s ton, the promoted Sea Hawks finished the day’s play at 350 for four against Nelson SC.
BRIEF SCORES: At Guru Nanak College Ground: Vijay CC 138 in 31 overs (Narayan Jagadeesan 71, K Gowtham Thamarai Kannan 4/36) vs Alwarpet CC 144/5 in 46 overs ( Sandeep Warrier 3/20)
At Wahe Guru ‘A’ Ground: Sea Hawks CC 350/4 in 87 overs (R Sanjay 104, RS Mokit Hariharan 65, U Mukilesh 93*, S Swaminathan 42*) vs Nelson SC
At IIT-M Chemplast Ground: Grand Slam CC 271/3 in 98 overs (L Suryapprakash 61, R Kavin 160*) vs Jolly Rovers CC
At CPT-IP (Turf) Ground: India Pistons CC 301 in 81.3 overs (D Anchit 110, Anand Subramanian 40, Chirag Jani 64*, P Vidyut 4/70, S Aravind 3/58) vs Swaraj CC 11/1 in 6 overs
At MA Chidambaram Stadium: Madras CC 167 in 72.1 overs (A Sumesh 47, M Raja 5/18, V Arunkumar 3/49) vs UFCC (T Nagar) 39/1 in 12 overs
At SSN College Ground: Globe Trotters SC 265 in 74.2 overs (Prerak Mankad 64, Sanjay Yadav 4/90) vs MRC ‘A’ 36/2 in 11 overs
