Tharunkumar stars in Aththis CC’s victory over Sri Vaishnavi CC

Dt Next Bureau

CHENNAI: V Tharunkumar (3/19 and 43 not out) came up with an all-round performance as Aththis CC crushed Sri Vaishnavi CC by nine wickets in the TNCA Thiruvallur DCA League Championship 2021-22 Third Division match that was held recently.

Fielding first, Aththis CC bundled Sri Vaishnavi CC out for a mere 96, with Tharunkumar being the pick of the bowlers.

In the run-chase, Aththis CC cruised to its target in just 16.1 overs, thanks to Tharunkumar’s unbeaten 43.

BRIEF SCORES: Third Division: Sri Vaishnavi CC 96 in 22.1 overs (S Prem Kumar 40, V Tharunkumar 3/19) lost to Aththis CC 97/1 in 16.1 overs (N Gowrishankar 39, V Tharunkumar 43*)

