Tharunkumar stars in Aththis CC’s victory over Sri Vaishnavi CC

CHENNAI: V Tharunkumar (3/19 and 43 not out) came up with an all-round performance as Aththis CC crushed Sri Vaishnavi CC by nine wickets in the TNCA Thiruvallur DCA League Championship 2021-22 Third Division match that was held recently.

Fielding first, Aththis CC bundled Sri Vaishnavi CC out for a mere 96, with Tharunkumar being the pick of the bowlers.

In the run-chase, Aththis CC cruised to its target in just 16.1 overs, thanks to Tharunkumar’s unbeaten 43.