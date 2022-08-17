FIFA ban: Gokulam Kerala FC stranded in Uzbekistan, writes to Modi

The team tweeted, "The Gokulam Kerala FC is a club that won back-to-back I-league and Indian Women's League in the last two years. Our women's team is the pride and the crown jewel for all us and these players have proved themselves to be the best in India."

“In the light of the above, we request PMOs good officers to intervene in this matter and make all efforts to revoke FIFA ban and include us back in the AFC Women’s Club Championship as the champion club of India. Our Prime Minister’s dream is to make India a Super Power and become number 1 in the world,” Kumar further wrote in the letter.

“In a small way, our club is spearheading the efforts to bring women’s football in India by being the champion club of Indian since 2019. Such an unforeseen ban should not be detrimental to our efforts in making INDIA proud to become the number one women’s football nation in Asia,” he added.

FIFA, the apex football body, suspended AIFF with "immediate effect due to undue influence from third parties", jeopardising the country's staging of the U-17 Women's World Cup in October. The AIFF will not be able to play any international games until the ban is removed.