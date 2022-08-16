Pramod, Sukant start Thailand Para Badminton Int'l with victories

NEW DELHI: World No 1 Pramod Bhagat and World No 4 Sukant Kadam have won their opening matches of the Thailand Para Badminton International 2022 which started on Tuesday.

Pramod Bhagat defeated Mohammad Arwaz Ansari of India 22-20, 21-12 in his singles match. The 34 minutes match was won by Pramod in straight sets.

In the mixed doubles, Pramod Bhagat and Manisha Ramadass defeated the Thailand's Pricha Somsiri and Darunee Henpraiwan in straight sets.

The 23 minutes match score line read 21-18 and 21- 15.

In the men's doubles, India's Pramod Bhagat and Sukant Kadam defeated the Indonesia's Fredy Setiawan and Dwiyoko Dwiyoko in 3 sets (22-24, 21-19, 21-16).

Sukant Kadam won his singles match against Thailand's Chawarat Kitichokwattana in 3 sets. The 44 minutes match score line read 21-19, 19-21 and 21-12.