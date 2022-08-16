Ireland all-rounder Kevin O’Brien retires from int'l cricket

DUBLIN: Ireland star all-rounder Kevin O’Brien called time on his international cricket career on Tuesday, leaving a lasting legacy on the game.

Making his debut for Ireland in 2006, O’Brien was a prominent figure in his team’s rise with a career that spanned close to two decades.

The star all-rounder represented Ireland in three Tests, 153 ODIs and 110 T20Is. In his blistering international career, he scored 5850 runs and bagged 172 wickets.

O’Brien announced his retirement in a Twitter post and said that he originally planned to retire after this year’s T20 World Cup but was not selected in Ireland’s WC squad and decided to call the time on his stunning career.

“Today I announce my retirement from international cricket after 16 years and 389 caps for my country. I had hoped to finish my career at the T20 World Cup in Australia but having not been picked for the Irish squad since last year’s World Cup, I feel that the selectors and management are looking elsewhere,” O’Brien wrote in a Twitter post.