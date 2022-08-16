Chennai Quick Guns suffers second successive defeat
CHENNAI: Chennai Quick Guns suffered its second successive defeat in Ultimate Kho Kho Season 1 as it went down 43-51 to Odisha Juggernauts at the Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex in Pune on Monday.
Chennai had lost to Telugu Yoddhas on the opening day of the tournament – Sunday.
On Monday, Juggernauts began the match on the front foot, taking a 20-2 lead at the end of the first turn.
But, Quick Guns secured 19 points in the second turn to roar back into the contest. However, Odisha began its Ultimate Kho Kho campaign on a winning note by notching up 27 points in the second innings.
In another match, Mumbai Khiladis, which endured a loss at the hands of Gujarat Giants on Sunday, opened its account with a 51-43 triumph over Rajasthan Warriors. Rajasthan led 18-4 at the end of the first turn, but Mumbai held a nine-point (29-20) cushion when the opening innings came to a close.
Behind by eight points when the scorecard read 33-41, Khiladis earned 18 crucial points in the final turn to secure its maiden victory of the competition. On Tuesday, Yoddhas will take on Warriors while Giants will face Juggernauts.
Visit news.dtnext.in to explore our interactive epaper!
Download the DT Next app for more exciting features!
Click here for iOS
Click here for Android