Ian Chappell calls time on commentary career
MELBOURNE: Australia cricket legend Ian Chappell has decided to end his 45-year-long stunning commentary career.
The 78-year-old former Australia skipper is globally known for his intelligent views on the game and his straightforward manner of telling them.
Chappell became a part of a distinctive voices team that called the shots of Australian cricket for more than three decades, alongside Richie Benaud, Bill Lawry and Tony Greig.
“So when it comes to commentary, I have been thinking about it. I had a minor stroke a few years back and I got off lucky. But, it just makes everything harder. And I just thought with all the travel and, you know, walking upstairs and things like that, it is all just going to get harder,” ESPNcricinfo quoted Chappell as saying.
