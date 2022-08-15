Leading cricketers wish countrymen Happy Independence Day

NEW DELHI: Leading India current and former cricketers, including Shikhar Dhawan, Mithali Raj, Sachin Tendulkar and Virat Kohli, took to social media to congratulate the country on its 75th Independence Day, which is being celebrated as 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav'.

Former India captain Mithali Raj posted images on social media in traditional attire, holding the Tricolour and wrote, "Our flag is our pride! The tricolour flying high is a sight that fills the heart of every Indian with joy. Hoisted the Tiranga at my residence today. #HarGharTiranga #AmritMahotsav."