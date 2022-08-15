Coimbatore clinches SS Rajan Trophy

CHENNAI: P Sugendhiran (68 not out) and N Mohammed Ashik (45 not out) accumulated 126 runs for the unbroken first wicket as Coimbatore defeated Dindigul by 10 wickets in the final at Theni on Sunday to clinch the SS Rajan Trophy.

Fielding first, Coimbatore restricted Dindigul to 124 for eight off its stipulated 20 overs.

Chasing 125 to bag the title, Coimbatore got the job done in just 11.5 overs, thanks to its opening batters.