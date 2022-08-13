Women’s IPL in March 2023

NEW DELHI: The inaugural edition of the much-awaited Women’s Indian Premier League will start in March 2023 and is likely to be held in a one-month window with five teams.

The Women’s IPL is expected to be hosted immediately after the T20 World Cup in South Africa, which will run from February 9 to 26 next year. “Yes, the WIPL will start in the first week of March. We have earmarked a four-week window for the first season,” said a senior BCCI official on conditions of anonymity.

“As of now, we plan to have five teams. But, there could be six teams as there is a lot of interest among potential investors. The details about the auctioning of teams will be announced in due course of time,” added the official.

Both BCCI president Sourav Ganguly and Board secretary Jay Shah had confirmed to PTI that the first edition of the Women’s IPL would take place next year. Many believe that the Women’s IPL would bring in a revolution and do a world of good to women’s cricket in India.

“I am thrilled at the kind of response we have got from the stakeholders. Multiple existing IPL teams have enquired and expressed serious interest in owning WIPL franchises,” Shah had said. Prior to that, former India captain Ganguly expressed confidence about the start of the Women’s IPL in 2023.

“I strongly believe that next year (2023) will be a very good time to start a full-fledged Women’s IPL, which will be as big a success as the Men’s IPL,” Ganguly had said. It is understood that Mumbai Indians, Chennai Super Kings and Rajasthan Royals have expressed interest in owning Women’s IPL teams. Meanwhile, UTV boss Ronnie Screwvala had tweeted that he would be interested in buying a WIPL franchise.

The BCCI had conducted the Women’s T20 Challenge, but the three-team tournament did not create much of an impact as it comprised only four matches.