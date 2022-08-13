With youngsters, exciting times ahead for Indian chess: Ramesh

CHENNAI: It is not for nothing that RB Ramesh is termed the ‘super’ coach by his wards. ‘Team captain’ Ramesh brought the best out of the youthful India ‘B’, which clinched the bronze medal in the Open section of the recently concluded Chess Olympiad at Mahabalipuram. In an interaction with DT Next on Saturday, Ramesh hailed his team, fellow trainers and mentor Viswanathan Anand for helping take the enviable India ‘B’ to the podium on home soil (Tamil Nadu).

EXCERPTS

On winning the bronze medal

I am really happy. At one point, there was a possibility of winning the gold medal. But, there were a few mishaps and we had to settle for bronze. Still, I am very happy to have won a medal with such a young team, that too at home (Chennai).

On the sacrifices that resulted in a medal

The players worked really hard. D Gukesh played non-stop, even prior to the Olympiad. So, it was amazing to see the stamina and motivation he had during the Olympiad. Scoring eight out of eight.. winning against such strong opponents.. becoming India No.2 player on ratings were creditable. He led from the front and won the top board prize (referring to the gold medal). Nihal Sarin has had a tough year. We had many discussions during the training camps in Chennai before the Olympiad. He was mentally prepared to give his best. I was really happy to see him perform very well. He got the Board 2 gold medal and increased his rating points significantly during the Olympiad.

On how he successfully managed a team with four teenagers

Every individual is different. They have their own likes and dislikes, preferences etc. This team was no different. I had prior experience of working with Raunak Sadhwani, R Praggnanandhaa and B Adhiban (only non-teenager in the team). With Nihal, it was a new experience. Nihal was very supportive during the camps, so we got to know each other better. It helps when the captain of the team knows the strengths and weaknesses of the players. Decisions can be taken accordingly. Gukesh has his own personal trainer, Grandmaster Vishnu Prasanna, with whom he was working during the tournament. It worked wonderfully well for the team. Full credit goes to Prasanna.

On the roles played by fellow trainers GA Stany and Arjun Kalyan – both Grandmasters – and mentor Viswanathan Anand

Stany and Arjun helped our team during the camps and the tournament. They came up with interesting opening preparation and analysis. We (players and trainers) had very good team spirit. We became a family during the event. Special thanks to Anand, who helped our team in many ways. When we (India teams) did not have good internet connection at our hotels, he brought dongles. I had requested him to attend a few sessions and he obliged immediately. He motivated our players a lot. He was always there for the team.

On the Olympiad experience

It was well organised by the All India Chess Federation (AICF) and the Government of Tamil Nadu. We were well taken care of. The hotel, transport and food were good. I can honestly say that it was one of the best Olympiads I was part of.

On what is next for Indian chess

That is something the AICF has to decide. I have no role in that. But with youngsters taking over the mantle, I am sure that we will have exciting times ahead. We hope to see similar things get replicated in women’s chess [in our country].