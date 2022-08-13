Thiruvallur league: Naveen bowls Classic CC to win

CHENNAI: Medium pacer G Naveen Kumar (5/23) scalped five as Classic CC defeated Thiruthani CC by 94 runs in the TNCA Thiruvallur DCA League Championship 2021-22 First Division match that was held recently.

Fielding first, Thiruthani bowled Classic out for 149, thanks to medium pacer K Mathan’s (5/52) five-wicket haul. In the second essay, Classic bundled Thiruthani out for a paltry 55, with Naveen running riot. In a Third Division contest, medium pace bowler R Vijay (5/32) bagged five wickets to help Sri Vaishnavi CC secure a seven-wicket victory over Sundar CC. D Ganesh also starred for Sri Vaishnavi CC with an unbeaten 94 in the chase.

BRIEF SCORES: First Division: Classic CC 149 in 32.3 overs (G Naveen Kumar 71. K Mathan 5/52, C Manikandan 3/36) bt Thiruthani CC 55 in 20.5 overs (G Naveen Kumar 5/23, AC Kasi Vignesh 3/11). Third Division: Sundar CC 152/9 in 30 overs (Mohammad Zaid 30, G Santhosh 28, R Vijay 5/32) lost to Sri Vaishnavi CC 153/3 in 29.1 overs (D Ganesh 94*, S Elamugil 38*)