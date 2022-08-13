Thalaivas will perform better than before: Pawan

CHENNAI: Pawan Sehrawat, the most expensive player in Pro Kabaddi League history, is confident that perennial underachiever Tamil Thalaivas would have a good season in the upcoming ninth edition.

Top raider Pawan was bought for a massive Rs 2.26 crore at the recent PKL auction by Thalaivas, which is yet to reach the play-offs. “This is a new season, so the team will try and deliver its best performances. I am sure that the team will perform better than before, showcasing great fight,” Pawan was quoted as saying in a media release.

“I believe that the decisions made by the head coach (J Udaya Kumar) and the management will be good. The upcoming days are going to be very important for me as Thalaivas has given me the responsibility. Along with my teammates, I need to deliver much more than what is expected of me. Team work is important,” added Pawan, who had clinched the PKL title with Bengaluru Bulls in Season 6 in 2018-19.