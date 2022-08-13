Chennai Quick Guns to open campaign against Telugu Yoddhas

CHENNAI: Chennai Quick Guns will begin its Ultimate Kho Kho Season 1 campaign with a clash against Telugu Yoddhas in Pune on Sunday (August 14).

Besides Quick Guns and Yoddhas, Gujarat Giants, Mumbai Khiladis, Odisha Juggernauts and Rajasthan Warriors will compete in the inaugural edition, which will be hosted at the Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex in Pune between August 14 and September 4. The first-round matches will be held in a double round-robin format, with the top-four teams progressing to the play-offs. Each team will play 10 matches in the opening round.