Chennai Quick Guns to open campaign against Telugu Yoddhas
CHENNAI: Chennai Quick Guns will begin its Ultimate Kho Kho Season 1 campaign with a clash against Telugu Yoddhas in Pune on Sunday (August 14).
Besides Quick Guns and Yoddhas, Gujarat Giants, Mumbai Khiladis, Odisha Juggernauts and Rajasthan Warriors will compete in the inaugural edition, which will be hosted at the Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex in Pune between August 14 and September 4. The first-round matches will be held in a double round-robin format, with the top-four teams progressing to the play-offs. Each team will play 10 matches in the opening round.
CHENNAI QUICK GUNS FIXTURES (DOUBLE ROUND-ROBIN): Vs Telugu Yoddhas on August 14; vs Odisha Juggernauts on August 15; vs Telugu Yoddhas on August 17; vs Mumbai Khiladis on August 19; vs Gujarat Giants on August 23; vs Odisha Juggernauts on August 24; vs Gujarat Giants on August 26; vs Rajasthan Warriors on August 27; vs Mumbai Khiladis on August 29; vs Rajasthan Warriors on August 30.
PLAY-OFF SCHEDULE: Eliminator (3 vs 4) on September 2; Qualifier 1 (1 vs 2) on September 2; Qualifier 2 (Qualifier 1 loser vs Eliminator winner) on September 3; Final (Qualifier 1 winner vs Qualifier 2 winner) on September 4
