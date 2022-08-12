First time in 139 year, 2023 Ashes set to be moved forward: Report

LONDON: In an unprecedented first in 139 years of the Ashes, next summer's series will not feature a Test in August, which could render more England players available for the domestic Hundred tournament.

Some of England's top cricketers such as Jonny Bairstow and Test skipper Ben Stokes have withdrawn from the Hundred this year because of the busy schedule, which has seen the hosts play four back-to-back Tests against New Zealand and India and are now set to play a three-match series against South Africa beginning August 17.

A report in the Daily Mail said on Friday that the 2023 Ashes are set to be moved forward and will not feature a Test in August, adding that, "such scheduling will further antagonise traditional supporters of the game, who are worried about its future amid a glut of Twenty20 leagues springing up around the globe", but at the same time will free up more top-notch players for the Hundred tournament.

Australia had thrashed England 4-0 in the 2021/22 Ashes series Down Under, with several heads rolling following the debacle, including that of skipper Joe Root, who stepped down following the Ashes and the 1-0 Test series loss to the West Indies.

The upcoming Ashes series will see new England skipper Ben Stokes leading his side for the first time in one of the fiercest global cricketing rivalries.

The report added that moving the Ashes to an earlier slot could become a "regular occurrence under the next Future Tours Programme (FTP), which runs from 2024, with a Hundred window each year".

"Freeing up August exclusively for limited-overs cricket would increase the likelihood of the biggest names playing some part, while also helping preparations for the World Cup," said the report.

Cricket Australia, the report said, is fine with the "earliest finish" to an Ashes series in England next year, given that they are in a great position to play the World Test Championship final at Lord's in early June.