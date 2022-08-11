Sports

Thiruvallur league: Bowlers rule the roost

Dt Next Bureau

CHENNAI: Medium pacer K Mathan (5/59) bagged a five-wicket haul as Thiruthani CC defeated Fine Star CA by 15 runs in the TNCA Thiruvallur DCA League Championship 2021-22 First Division recently.

Fielding first, Fine Star bowled Thiruthani out for 165, thanks to left-arm spinner B Sivaramakrishnan’s (6/46) excellent performance. In the second essay, Thiruthani bundled Fine Star out for 150, courtesy of Mathan’s fifer.

Meanwhile, in the Second Division, leg-spinner Jez Allen Rozario (5/21) scalped five but his effort went in vain since FSCA lost to Wheels India RC by four wickets. In the Fourth Division, offie K Harish (5/25) secured a five-wicket haul to help Universal CC get the better of DRBCCC Hindu College by seven wickets.

BRIEF SCORES: First Division: Korattur CC 90 in 31.3 overs (P Saravanan 4/23) lost to Standard CC 91/2 in 12.2 overs (R Vijayakumar 39); Thiruthani CC 165 in 44.1 overs (S Sreeram 32, V Naveen Raj 36, S Prakash 39, B Sivaramakrishnan 6/46, P Shijit Chandran 3/30) bt Fine Star CA 150 in 38.5 overs (S Senthil Kumar 42, P Sajith 29, V Simon Stanley 25, K Mathan 5/59, N Jayasurya 3/14).Second Division: Seshadhri MCC 145/7 in 30 overs (P Lithish Kumar 30, KD Dinesh Antony 45*, B Haresh 4/48) bt Pattabiram CA 125/8 in 30 overs (S Vikram 65, G Shailender 3/34); FSCA 146/6 in 30 overs (S Karan 41, M Sarath 38) lost to Wheels India RC 147/6 in 19.5 overs (R Gowtham 72, B Mathan Kumar 42, Jez Allen Rozario 5/21).Third Division: Thiruvallur CC 160/8 in 30 overs (K Sadagopan 31, R Jaya Prakash 35, K Sampath Kumar 26*, S Sachin 3/23) bt Aththis CC 153 in 29.1 overs (N Gowri Shankar 34, Kiran Karthikeyan 44, R Jaya Prakash 3/32).Fourth Division: DRBCCC Hindu College 116 in 28 overs (K Vinoth Kumar 35, K Harish 5/25) lost to Universal CC 118/3 in 23.2 overs (K Balakumar 55, R Senthil Kumar 46*)

Thiruvallur league
TNCA Thiruvallur DCA League Championship 2021-22 First Division

