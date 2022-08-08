National Motorcycle Racing Championship: Rajini, Jagan secure wins

CHENNAI: Rajini Krishnan of RACR Castrol Power1 and Jagan Kumar from Petronas TVS Racing posted superb victories to provide a fitting climax to the third round of the MRF MMSC FMSCI Indian National Motorcycle Racing Championship 2022 at the Madras International Circuit here on Sunday.

Also notching up a win was Md. Samrul Zubair of Race’ists Motorcycle Club in the Novice (Stock 165cc) category after starting 21st on the grid. Ann Jennifer from Alpha Racing emerged triumphant in the Girls (Stock 165cc) class.

Pro-Stock 301-400cc Open (Race 2): 1. Rajini Krishnan (15 minutes, 09.788 seconds); 2. Deepak Ravikumar (15:10.049); 3. KY Ahamed (15:11.842). Pro-Stock 165cc Open (Race 2): 1. Jagan Kumar (15:50.649); 2. Prabhu Arunagiri (15:50.794); 3. KY Ahamed (15:51.092). Novice (Stock 165cc) (Race 2): 1. Md. Samrul Zubair (13:06.841);

2. Kayan Zubin Patel (13:07.254); 3. Chiranth Vishwanath (13:08.310). Girls (Stock 165cc): 1. Ann Jennifer (11:00.636);

2. Jagathishree (11:02.138); 3. Jagruti Penkar (11:09.459)