Barcelona keeper Neto joins Bournemouth

BARCELONA: FC Barcelona goalkeeper Neto has joined Premier League newcomers Bournemouth on a free transfer, both clubs confirmed on Sunday.

The 33-year-old has signed a contract until the end of the 2022-23 season with Bournemouth, after Barcelona allowed him to leave on a free transfer.

Neto joined Barcelona in 2019 from Valencia, where he had been first-choice keeper, but had to settle for being backup to Marc-Andre ter Stegen at the Camp Nou, making just 12 league appearances and 21 in total for the club.

"It's great to be able to bring in a player of this caliber to the club. It is a real plus and we are delighted he has decided to join us. He has a lot of experience at the highest level and I am certain he will be very good for us," Bournemouth's Executive Director Neill Blake said on the club's website.

While Neto is on the way out of the Camp Nou, Chelsea left-back Marcos Alonso looks set to be the club's next signing, after Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel admitted on Saturday that Alonso was close to leaving Stamford Bridge, reports Xinhua.

"Marcos wants to leave and we have accepted that," said Tuchel after his side's narrow 1-0 win away to Everton.

To replace Alonso, Chelsea has paid around 60 million euros to bring in Spanish defender Marc Cucurella from Brighton.

Despite financial problems, this season has seen Barca sign Robert Lewandowski, Raphinha, Jules Kounde, Franck Kessie and Andreas Christensen at a total cost of over 150 million euros.