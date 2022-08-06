Pawan joins Thalaivas for record-breaking Rs 2.26 crore

CHENNAI: Raider Pawan Sehrawat on Friday became the highest-paid player in Pro Kabaddi League history as Tamil Thalaivas shelled out a massive Rs 2.26 crore at the Season 9 auction in Mumbai.

The J Udaya Kumar-coached Thalaivas made a statement of intent by breaking the bank for Pawan, whose association with Bengaluru Bulls has now come to an end. Bulls had won its maiden Pro Kabaddi title under the leadership of Pawan in Season 6.

After losing its prized asset, Bengaluru replaced Pawan with Vikash Kandola, who was purchased for a whopping Rs 1.70 crore. While Iranian left-corner defender Fazel Atrachali was bought by Puneri Paltan for Rs 1.38 crore, raiding sensation Pardeep Narwal returned to UP Yoddha for Rs 90 lakh as the franchise exercised one of its ‘Final Bid Match’ cards. The former is now the most expensive defender and overseas player in the league.

Cover defender Sunil Kumar, previously with Gujarat Giants, was also acquired for Rs 90 lakh, by inaugural champion Jaipur Pink Panthers. Tamil Nadu raider V Ajith Kumar will turn out for Jaipur in the upcoming season after being purchased for Rs 66 lakh. Chandran Ranjith, another Tamil Nadu raider, headed to Gujarat for Rs 30 lakh.