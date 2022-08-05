Sports

Robinson, Ramaswamy and Dhanakoti impress with the ball

In the Fourth Division, leg-spinner T Ramaswamy (6/32) scalped six to help Stag CC beat SS CA by 28 runs. In another contest, pacer GD Dhanakoti (6/57) picked up six wickets as Universal CC got the better of SRF RC by seven wickets.
Dhanakoti; Ramaswamy and Robinson Johnson
Dhanakoti; Ramaswamy and Robinson Johnson
Dt Next Bureau

CHENNAI: Medium pacer Robinson Johnson (5/35) bagged a five-wicket haul as Fine Star CA defeated Korattur CC by three wickets in the TNCA Thiruvallur DCA League Championship 2021-22 First Division match recently.

In the Fourth Division, leg-spinner T Ramaswamy (6/32) scalped six to help Stag CC beat SS CA by 28 runs. In another contest, pacer GD Dhanakoti (6/57) picked up six wickets as Universal CC got the better of SRF RC by seven wickets.

BRIEF SCORES:

First Division: Korattur CC 143 in 39.5 overs (B Akshai 42, MV Tony Maria Jones 33, Robinson Johnson 5/35, R Ram Kumar 3/45) lost to Fine Star CA 146/7 in 36.3 overs (S Senthil Kumar 37, R Krishna Sai 28, P Vigneshwaran 3/37) Note: Match was reduced to 40 overs per team due to overnight rain.

Second Division: Wheels India RC 169/9 in 30 overs (RK Sai Aravind 35, R Gowtham 27, K Karam Pal Jangra 27*, P Lithish Kumar 4/39, G Shailender 3/35) lost to Seshadhri MCC 170/5 in 28.5 overs (K Padmanaban 69, KD Dinesh Antony 40).

Third Division: Sundar CC 171/9 in 30 overs (S Nagaraj 83*, G Santhosh 36) bt Lucas TVS RC 151/5 in 30 overs (TSR Venkateswara 45*, G Praveen Kumar 30, I Junaid Mustaq 3/47).

Fourth Division: SRF RC 166 in 23.2 overs (R Rajesh 41, C Esswar 47, John Praveen Kumar 34, GD Dhanakoti 6/57) lost to Universal CC 168/3 in 19 overs (S Gowtham Raj 86, S Rajesh Kumar 44*); Stag CC 184/9 in 30 overs (CG Raja 32, M Vignesh 27, G Vijayakumar 25, C Gideon 29*, S Risha Rajas 4/35) bt SS CA 156/7 in 30 overs (L Manoj 38, R Adithya 28*, T Ramaswamy 6/32)

Visit news.dtnext.in to explore our interactive epaper!

Download the DT Next app for more exciting features!

Click here for iOS

Click here for Android

Lucas TVS
Universal CC
TNCA Thiruvallur DCA League Championship 2021-22
Robinson Johnson
Fine Star CA
Korattur CC
T Ramaswamy
seven wickets

Related Stories

No stories found.
DT next
www.dtnext.in