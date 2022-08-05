Robinson, Ramaswamy and Dhanakoti impress with the ball

CHENNAI: Medium pacer Robinson Johnson (5/35) bagged a five-wicket haul as Fine Star CA defeated Korattur CC by three wickets in the TNCA Thiruvallur DCA League Championship 2021-22 First Division match recently.

In the Fourth Division, leg-spinner T Ramaswamy (6/32) scalped six to help Stag CC beat SS CA by 28 runs. In another contest, pacer GD Dhanakoti (6/57) picked up six wickets as Universal CC got the better of SRF RC by seven wickets.

BRIEF SCORES:

First Division: Korattur CC 143 in 39.5 overs (B Akshai 42, MV Tony Maria Jones 33, Robinson Johnson 5/35, R Ram Kumar 3/45) lost to Fine Star CA 146/7 in 36.3 overs (S Senthil Kumar 37, R Krishna Sai 28, P Vigneshwaran 3/37) Note: Match was reduced to 40 overs per team due to overnight rain.

Second Division: Wheels India RC 169/9 in 30 overs (RK Sai Aravind 35, R Gowtham 27, K Karam Pal Jangra 27*, P Lithish Kumar 4/39, G Shailender 3/35) lost to Seshadhri MCC 170/5 in 28.5 overs (K Padmanaban 69, KD Dinesh Antony 40).

Third Division: Sundar CC 171/9 in 30 overs (S Nagaraj 83*, G Santhosh 36) bt Lucas TVS RC 151/5 in 30 overs (TSR Venkateswara 45*, G Praveen Kumar 30, I Junaid Mustaq 3/47).

Fourth Division: SRF RC 166 in 23.2 overs (R Rajesh 41, C Esswar 47, John Praveen Kumar 34, GD Dhanakoti 6/57) lost to Universal CC 168/3 in 19 overs (S Gowtham Raj 86, S Rajesh Kumar 44*); Stag CC 184/9 in 30 overs (CG Raja 32, M Vignesh 27, G Vijayakumar 25, C Gideon 29*, S Risha Rajas 4/35) bt SS CA 156/7 in 30 overs (L Manoj 38, R Adithya 28*, T Ramaswamy 6/32)