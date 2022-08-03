McCoy stars in Windies’ win against India in second T20I

BASETTERRE (St Kitts): Left-arm paceman Obed McCoy decimated the India batting line-up with sensational career-best figures of 6 for 17 as the West Indies equalised the five-match series with a five-wicket victory in the second T20I here.
McCoy wreaked havoc in his two spells as India, after being put into bat, was bundled out for 138 in 19.4 overs on Monday. The target was never going to be a problem for the West Indies batters as opener Brandon King smashed 68 off 52 balls (8 fours, 2 sixes).
But, the host stuttered during the back-end before Devon Thomas’ unbeaten 31 off 19 balls (1 four, 2 sixes) sealed it in his team’s favour. He hit a six and a four off Avesh Khan.
It was Arshdeep Singh who bowled a lethal yorker to castle Rovman Powell (5) and set it up nicely for Avesh to defend 10 runs, but a no-ball off the first delivery derailed India’s bid to pull off a heist.
Put into bat in a match that was pushed back by three hours due to late arrival of team kits, the Indians lost the momentum from the onset as skipper Rohit Sharma (0) was dismissed off the first delivery. Throughout the innings, the Indians were unable to gauge the pace and bounce of the Warner Park track, as McCoy mixed his variations well during a career-best spell.
BRIEF SCORES: India 138 in 19.4 overs (O McCoy 6/17) lost to West Indies 141/5 in 19.2 overs (B King 68)
Visit news.dtnext.in to explore our interactive epaper!
Download the DT Next app for more exciting features!
Click here for iOS
Click here for Android