Raja, Surender shine in TN Police’s big win

CHENNAI: Raja scored five goals while Surender struck three as Tamil Nadu Police crushed Indira Gandhi Memorial HC 11-1 in the CHA Super Division Hockey League Championship at the Mayor Radhakrishnan Stadium here on Tuesday. Shanmugavel and Kaliraj also got on the scorecard for Tamil Nadu Police in the one-sided contest. In another match, Integral Coach Factory (ICF) defeated Greater City Police 4-0.