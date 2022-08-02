Raja, Surender shine in TN Police’s big win

CHENNAI: Raja scored five goals while Surender struck three as Tamil Nadu Police crushed Indira Gandhi Memorial HC 11-1 in the CHA Super Division Hockey League Championship at the Mayor Radhakrishnan Stadium here on Tuesday. Shanmugavel and Kaliraj also got on the scorecard for Tamil Nadu Police in the one-sided contest. In another match, Integral Coach Factory (ICF) defeated Greater City Police 4-0.
RESULTS: Tamil Nadu Police 11 (Raja 13, 44, 50, 55 & 57, Kaliraj 14(PC), Surender 40, 52 & 54, Shanmugavel 43 & 59) bt Indira Gandhi Memorial HC 1 (Dinesh Kumar 7); Integral Coach Factory 4 (Sahil 6, Rakesh Tete 9, Sanjay Xalxo 34, Surender 57) bt Greater City Police 0
Visit news.dtnext.in to explore our interactive epaper!
Download the DT Next app for more exciting features!
Click here for iOS
Click here for Android