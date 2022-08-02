Local hockey: AG’s Office secures victory

CHENNAI: Mareeswaran Sakthivel scored the winning goal in AG’s Office’s 3-2 victory over Tamil Nadu Police as the CHA Super Division Hockey League Championship resumed on Monday at the Mayor Radhakrishnan Stadium here.

Mareeswaran converted a penalty stroke five minutes from the final hooter to clinch the points.

In another match, Harish S Mutagar netted a brace as Indian Bank thrashed GST & Central Excise 5-1.