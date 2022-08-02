Sports

Local hockey: AG’s Office secures victory

Mareeswaran converted a penalty stroke five minutes from the final hooter to clinch the points.
Representative image
Representative image
Dt Next Bureau

CHENNAI: Mareeswaran Sakthivel scored the winning goal in AG’s Office’s 3-2 victory over Tamil Nadu Police as the CHA Super Division Hockey League Championship resumed on Monday at the Mayor Radhakrishnan Stadium here.

Mareeswaran converted a penalty stroke five minutes from the final hooter to clinch the points.

In another match, Harish S Mutagar netted a brace as Indian Bank thrashed GST & Central Excise 5-1.

RESULTS:

Indian Bank 5 (Harish S Mutagar 8 & 51, Silver Stalin 37, Vinodhan 39(PS), Somanna 55(PC)) bt GST & Central Excise 1 (Balaji 56 (PC)); AG’s Office 3 (Yuvaraj 17(PC), Dhamu 24, Mareeswaran Sakthivel 55(PS)) bt Tamil Nadu Police 2 (Kaliraj 37(PC), Balamurugan 51)

Visit news.dtnext.in to explore our interactive epaper!

Download the DT Next app for more exciting features!

Click here for iOS

Click here for Android

Mareeswaran Sakthivel
Mareeswaran
AG Office
CHA Super Division Hockey League Championship
Local hockey

Related Stories

No stories found.
DT next
www.dtnext.in