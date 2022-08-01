WI cricketer Deandra Dottin announces retirement in Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM: West Indies star all-rounder Deandra Dottin on Monday announced her international retirement, with the veteran of 143 WODIs and 126 WT20Is citing concerns of team culture for the sudden decision.

The 31-year-old all-rounder took to social media to make the announcement in Birmingham, where she is with the Barbados team for the Commonwealth Games.

In her statement, addressed to Cricket West Indies (CWI), Dottin said organisational issues were responsible for her decision.

The cricketer, however, said she was looking forward to playing domestic cricket around the world.

"Thanks to all for the love and support with in my past 14 years of playing cricket for West Indies! I look forward to be playing domestic cricket around the world," said Dottin on Twitter.

She also posted a long statement saying, "Please accept this letter as my formal retirement from the senior women's West Indies team effective 1st July 2022. This announcement has come with much contemplation as cricket has always been a passion of mine. However, when the fire burns out, one has to take time to reassess their commitment," the post read.