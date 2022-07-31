TNPL finals: Kishore & Warrier rein LKK to 138

CHENNAI: Chepauk Super Gillies are poised to win the championship title for the fourth time after a brilliant bowling and fielding effort against Lyca Kovai Kings in Coimbatore. LKK lost nine wickets for 138 in their 17 over quota (adjusted due to rain).

Putting Kovai to bat after winning the toss, Chepauk took the early wicket of Suresh Kumar (5). However, Ganga Sridhar Raju came at the bowlers strongly in his 17-ball 27, hitting three boundaries and a six.

Sai Sudharshan gave the CSG bowlers a tough time with his blitzkrieg 65 off 42 deliveries, skipper Shahrukh Khan too entertained with his 22. CSG bowlers made a solid comeback with Sai Kishore and Sandeep Warrier striking at regular intervals.

The spinner-pacer duo scalped seven wickets together jolting the LKK's batters. CSG conceded just 11 runs in the last three overs taking 5 wickets.

CSG now needs 138 to win the TNPL title for the fourth time.

Scores in brief:

LKK - 138/9

Sai Sudharshan - 66 (42)

Sandeep Warrier - 4/29 (4 overs)

Sai Kishore - 3/26 (4 overs)